It has emerged in court that a lecturer at KNUST used his wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko’s phone to send messages to family members, friends and himself on the day of her alleged kidnapping.

According to facts of the case made available to the Asokwa District Court, Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, who made his second court appearance on Friday, sent messages from his wife’s phone on the day he claimed she had been kidnapped.

He complained to the Police on September 2, 2021, that his wife had been kidnapped from her home on the Okodie Road, KNUST.

Police investigations into circumstances leading to the alleged kidnapping revealed messages were sent from the wife’s phone on the same day of her alleged kidnapping.

Some family members and friends of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko and the accused person received the messages informing them of what was happening to her.

Police investigations revealed the messages were sent from a range close to the KNUST campus home of the accused person.

Dr Aggrey was arrested on December 6, 2021, to assist police with investigations.

According to the Police prosecution, the accused in his caution statement to police admitted he sent those messages from his wife’s phone after being forced by one Rukie, who is allegedly contracted to harm his family.

Rukie, according to the accused, decided to spare the young children of the couple but decided to take the wife to a spot near the Volta Lake.

He is, however, unable to tell police the location of the victim’s phone, neither is he able to tell the location of the victim.

The Asokwa District Court on Friday remanded Dr Aggrey.

He is to reappear on November 26, 2021.