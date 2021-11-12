Socialite and musician, Hajia4Real together with her daughter, Naila, and mother have got social media buzzing with their latest photo.

The three have been spotted serving family goals with their fashion sense as they beam with smiles.

In a photo that is available on her Instagram page, the three generations wore the same kente outfits in different styles.

ALSO READ:

They all complemented their dresses with block-heels slippers as they pose for the camera with Naila leaning towards her granny.

Mona also sat by the arm of her mum’s chair with her left hand wrapped around her shoulder.

Posting the photo, she captioned: Life is beautiful with family ❤️❤️

@naila4real#hereToStay#Mum#daughter#TGIF#3Generations.