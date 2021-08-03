A video that captured singer and socialite, Mona Montrage Faiz aka Hajia4Real, falling into a swimming pool during a dance session has cracked ribs on social media.

The socialite, who is still basking with euphoria over her new song baby which featured Shatta Wale, could not hide her joy as she dances to it.

In the video, Hajia4Real was seen twerking massively in a bodycon army green dress as she takes Dance God Lloyd on in a dance battle.

The duo from the beginning did a formation dance but midway decided to show off their prowess.

Amidst the excitement, Dance God Llyod tried to get hold of her after she gave him a romantic push.

However, they both landed in the poll amid screams.

The video has generated hilarious reactions from fans and followers as well as colleagues who have commended her for their creativity.

Watch the video attached below: