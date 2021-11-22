Five AK47 rifles and 100 rounds of ammunition have gone missing from the armoury of the Tamale Police Station; this is according to the Auditor-General’s report.

The rifles and the ammunition had been issued to officers as part of operation calm life.

The auditors had inspected the armoury at the Tamale station and found that five AK-47 rifles and 100 rounds of ammunition could not be accounted for.

These arms and ammunition issued out to officers for operation calm life duties had not been returned.

There was also no available information as to the whereabouts of these rifles.

The armourer had told auditors that management had referred the case to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for investigation.

However, as at the time of the audit in August 2020, the CID could not provide the audit team with the status of the investigation being carried out to ensure the successful retrieval of the rifles.

The auditors directed the regional police administration to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation and mete out sanctions where appropriate.