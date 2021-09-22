Four police officers who assaulted and arrested some persons within the Tamale environs have been interdicted.

The Police Administration, in a press statement, added that their interdiction for unprofessional conduct took immediate effect Tuesday, September 21.

The four officers were assigned to assist NEDC/VRA officials to arrest some persons allegedly involved in illegal power connection.

They, however, used force and assaulted some of the residents before arresting them, a viral video captured.

Consequently, the interdicted officers will face a Service Inquiry, subject to the regulations of the Ghana Police Service.

The police added that processes have commenced to identify the victims for the necessary medical assessment and assistance as well as render an apology to the victims.

