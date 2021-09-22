The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has announced that only fully vaccinated Ghanaians can travel to France without providing a PCR test.

They would also not be quarantined once they have been vaccinated.

Speaking exclusively on the ‘Market Place’, the French Ambassador explained that travellers who are not fully vaccinated or without any vaccination would have to produce a PCR test and a compelling reason to travel to France.

“If you are fully vaccinated, and you have a card with a QR Code, then you can travel to France with just a visa and this card. If you are not fully vaccinated, you still need to present a compelling reason to travel, and a PCR test of fewer than 32 hours. Rules are regularly changing,” she stated.

Meanwhile, as France welcomes travellers, Ghana’s embassy is battling a scourge of Shenzhen visa fraudsters exploiting desperate and gullible travellers, thanks to vaccine rollouts.

French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, sounded this caution to travellers – stating the only way to apply for a visa is via the embassy’s online portal.

“The fraud cases we have are false documents, often provided by agencies who charge travellers. The second cases are false visas, completely fake visas. Such persons get arrested at the airport. Because it’s a Schengen visa connected to 26 countries, so once rejected, you will get rejected across all countries. Applicants must rather visit our website: https://france-visas.gouv,” Anne Sophie Ave, who is the first female French Ambassador to Ghana disclosed.

The Fontainebleau-native makes a conscious effort to showcase the French-Ghana relations through her much-watched television series – “Touch of France.”

Under her tenure, Anne Sophie Ave incepted the first-ever French National Order of Merit for well-deserving Ghanaians and corporate organizations.

