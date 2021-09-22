A physically challenged man, Buhari Haruna, 22, has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for attempted kidnapping for ransom.



He was paraded at the state police command on Monday, September 20, for threatening and masterminding a kidnap attempt on one Hamisu Salisu in Kankia community.



The suspect, who claimed to be a phone repairer, on August 20, was said to have called his prime target on phone demanding the sum of N2 million to save himself and family from being killed or kidnapped.



According to the command’s SP Isah Gambo, the suspect, while making the threat, was said to have disclosed that his initial plan was to kidnap the victim’s father but shelved the idea, realising that the old man was sick and hospitalised.



Mr Salisu, who reported the matter to the police, was advised to play along with the suspect who instructed him to drop the N2 million ransom at a location, if he wants to save his family from being kidnapped.



Unknown to him, the police had cordoned the area, waiting patiently for the suspect to come to pick the ransom and immediately he picked the ransom, the police swooped in on him and arrested him.



In the course of interrogation, he confessed to the crime though he claimed that it was only his first time.