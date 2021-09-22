A man suspected to be a ‘Yahoo boy’ has been arrested by the police in Bayelsa State over alleged failed attempt to use his girlfriend for money rituals.

It was gathered that the suspect was caught attempting to behead the victim along SETRACO Road, Amassoma/Ogobiri axis of the state on Tuesday morning, September 21.

The girl, said to be a student of the Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island (NDU) was fortunately rescued by youth of Ogobiri community and police operatives.

According to a post by Kokobaiye Abeki, the Special Adviser to Governor Diri on New Media, the suspect who has been dating the girl, lured her to Setraco Road along Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive.

Tribune reports that the suspect had used money to lure the victim, a student of the Niger Delta University (NDU), into dating him for about a month, before he tricked her to follow him to the isolated area where he tied her hands and legs with ropes and tried to cut her neck with a knife.

It is said that he began the process but some youth who traced his earlier movement through a revelation from a nearby person caught him together with the efforts of the men of the Operation Doo-Akpo NPF special squad.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation.