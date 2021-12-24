Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, has reacted to a suit by the Attorney- General (AG), accusing him of causing financial loss to the state.

The former Deputy Finance Minister says he will not be distracted by what he has described as machinations of the state.

According to him, the suit is a result of his opposition to the “repressive policies” of the incumbent government.

Mr Forson and two others; a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health; Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman; Richard Jakpa, are alleged to have cost the state to lose €2.37 million.

The AG has dragged them to the Accra High Court on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property.

This was in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016 under the Prof Atta-Mills and Mahama led administration.

But in a Facebook post, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee said he will engage the media about the matter and urged calm among the right-thinking members of society.

