The Tamale Central Hospital has suspended all surgeries until further notice effective Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The decision, according to the hospital management, is due to the lack of essential supplies including water.

A memo that communicated the decision said patients for the past three weeks have been buying consumables for surgeries.

A situation that led to negative discussions in the media.

However, the hospital has assured surgeries will resume as soon as supplies are provided.

