KATH suspends orthopaedic surgeries due to lack of theatre tables

The Orthopaedic directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region has suspended emergency services due to unavailability of theatre tables.

In a memo intercepted by Luv News, dated October, 29, the hospital management said it has become inevitable due to their inability “to operate on the already admitted emergency cases.”

Patients, who are due for surgery, have had to wait for close to a fortnight, resulting in a backlog of cases.

Our checks revealed the hydraulics systems of the tables have been dysfunctional for two years.

A doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cited an instance where a patient who was undergoing surgery nearly fell from the table.

He said the directorate has had to use other theatres for surgeries.

The doctor bemoaned that several complaints have yielded no results.

Below is the full statement: