Portia Lamptey, mother of Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has for the first time spoken since her son’s arrest.

In an interview with Peace FM, Mrs Lamptey stated that upon hearing the news of her son’s arrest on that faithful day, she run out of her room with no clothes on.

According to Medikal’s mother, she couldn’t stand the shock after hearing the news.

Madam Lamptey said she immediately called her driver and they both sped off to the police station where Medikal was being kept.

Narrating further, Mrs Lamptey established that she could not hold back her tears during the entire court sitting.

“I was called on phone one afternoon and informed that my son has been arrested and processed for court. I came out of my room naked. I was screaming and yelling that my end has come. I sped off to the ministries police station with my driver and even during the court procedure, I couldn’t even hold back my tears,” she stated.