The Electoral Commission of the University of Ghana, Legon has declared Prince Asumadu and Wisdom Ndukwe as President and Veep elect in the 2021 Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

The two garnered 7,647 votes, representing 51.6% of the total votes cast.

Their contenders, Samuel Amos Ofosu and running mate, Alfred Acquah managed to garner 7,156 votes representing 48.3%.

This year’s SRC presidential race headed for a run-off following the inability of all the four competing teams to secure the needed 50 per cent plus one vote (50%+1).

In the earlier election, Samuel Amos Ofosu and running mate, Alfred Acquah led the presidential polls after they garnered a total of 5,760 votes representing 41.97% of the total valid votes cast.

This was followed by Prince Asumadu and his running mate, Wisdom Ndukwe, who managed to secure a total of 5,102 votes, representing 37.18% of the total valid votes cast.

On Friday, October 29, the students came out of their respective halls to cast their ballot, through online voting and the use of the ballot box.

After several hours of waiting, students were not informed of who exactly gets to lead the student body by the school’s Electoral Commission.

This resulted in uneasy calm on Friday evening on campus when residents of opposing halls, Commonwealth and Sarbarh pelted stones at one another.

But due to the intervention of the Police Service, calm was restored.