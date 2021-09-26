Rapper Medikal has stirred reactions on social media with a new video flaunting a pistol believed to be newly acquired.

The video, which has caught the attention of many, saw him holding the famous Ruger American Pistol.

Relaxing in his car, Medikal had his hand on the trigger as he waves the pistol at the camera.

ALSO READ:

Though some people have commended him on the acquisition, saying it is for personal protection, others have bemoaned why he chose to flaunt it on social media.

Watch the video below: