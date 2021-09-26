The Ghana Police have given update on the four persons brutalised by some officers of the Tamale command, last week.

The leadership of the Northern Region Command, led by its Regional Commander, COP Timothy Bonga paid a visit to the victims.

In a press statement, it said the affected persons have been offered medical treatment and the command took the full cost.

A team of clinical psychologists from Accra have been provided to render emotional support to the victims.

Also, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Dampare, via a phone call has conveyed apologies to the affected victims to reassure them that the matter will be dealt with decisively.

In a related development, the Police have launched a search for some Tamale residents who embarked on an unlawful demonstration which led to the vandalising of the Police Divisional Headquarters and VRA office.

