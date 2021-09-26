Catherine Jidula Satekla, daughter of celebrity couple Stonebwoy and Louisa, has left social media users in awe once again.

The daughter, in a viral video, has been spotted begging her mother for forgiveness while she was being punished for acting naughty.

In the video, the little girl was instructed to raise her hands.

To show how remorseful she was, the girl, after her mum’s advice, apologised for her acts.

She was heard in the video saying: I’m keeping good, mummy. I’m not being naughty. Mummy, I didn’t mean to.

The video has melted the hearts of fans and followers who have chanced on it.

ALSO READ:

They cannot help but express their admiration for the little girl, especially for her command over the English Language amid praises on her mum for her good parenting.

Watch the video below: