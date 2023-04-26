Daughter of renowned Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has impressed her followers with a video of her singing one of her father’s hit songs flawlessly.

In the video, Catherine Jidula Satekla, who often features in videos singing and dancing with her brother, Janam Joachim Satekla, mimics her father’s performance.

She sang Far Away, one of Stonebwoy’s most popular songs, and delivered every word flawlessly, even in Patois, which is her father’s signature style.

Jidula’s talent has received high praise from Stonebwoy’s fans, who are delighted to see that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

In the video, Jidula even wore her father’s merchandise, Bhim, to complete her impressive music and dance show.

Watch video below:

