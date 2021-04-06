Popular rapper, Medikal’s sister has left netizens stunned after she shared a childhood photo of them.

Adwoa Frimpong, in her mini way of celebrating her brother, posted their photo to reveal the enviable bond that exists between them since time immemorial.

The photo was of the moment they were enjoying at home, with Medikal shirtless as he lays beside her.

They looked unrecognisable, compared to their current state; Medikal has grown to be a plump gentleman and his sister, curvaceous.

Medikal reacted to the photo she posted and mocked their childhood state.