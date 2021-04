The Electoral Commission (EC) has set April 30, 2021, to pay Field Operatives it used for the 2020 general election.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, it said it is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure prompt payment.

“The Commission regrets the delay in effecting the payments and assures all Field Operatives that arrangements are being made to ensure the timely release of funds,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement: