Police at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region are on a manhunt for nine inmates who escaped from cells at the Atadeka Police Station in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

The nine are part of a group of 12 inmates who broke out of the cells over the weekend.

Police managed to re-arrest three of them, but nine are still at large.

On Easter Sunday, a suspect was reported to have feigned illness and requested for porridge.

One of the two police officers on duty brought the porridge and entered the cells to serve the inmate who was feigning illness.

The inmate rather allegedly poured the porridge in the face of the police officer giving the 12 inmates the chance to flee.

Following the escape, one was arrested within the neighbourhood after a report from a resident.

Another fugitive, who was trying to leave the community, was caught after an alarm was raised.

The family of a third fugitive also reported him to the police when he returned home.