Three death row inmates who escaped from the Oko Maximum Correctional Center in Benin, Edo State during the #EndSARS jailbreak have been killed in gun duel with police in Delta state.

The escaped inmates were killed alongside one other suspect during an exchange of gunfire with a combined team of policemen in Agbor.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, made the disclosure in Asaba at a press briefing on Tuesday, October 5.

He said the deceased suspects and other gang members had planned to abduct one Obiageli Eze-Nwane, a PDP woman leader and wife of the Obi of the Umunede Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta, Obi Agadagidi I.

The CP said the suspects sustained severe injuries during the fierce exchange of fire, and later gave up the ghost at the hospital.

“The Command acted on credible information on a planned kidnap of one Mrs Obiagheli Eze-Nwane who majors as the PDP woman leader and wife of Obi Agadagidi ‘1’ of Umunede Kingdom and one Fubu ‘m’ who is into oil and gas by a gang of kidnappers,” the CP stated.

“Men of the Command Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad in a combined effort with operatives of Intelligence Response Unit Force Headquarters Abuja intercepted the gang around Agbor by the railway track,” he added.

“The gang engaged the teams in a heavy gun duel and in the process the gang was overpowered by the combined team. Four of the suspected members of the gang sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped into the surrounding bush with traces of blood.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Investigation later revealed that three among the suspects were on death row who escaped from Oko Maximum prison in Edo State during the ‘END SARS’ Jail break,” he added.

Ali said one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two pump action guns, 28 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, and 31 rounds of live cartridges were recovered, adding that the matter was still under investigation.