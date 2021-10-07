The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured consumers it will not embark on any load shedding as speculated in the media.

The power distributor is embarking on a plan maintenance work that will be carried out by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyemang- Budu, speaking at a press conference in Accra, assured the public of enough power to stabilise its network during the maintenance work.

According to him, ECG is preparing for the last phase of upgraded works which requires engagement with stakeholders and regulators to agree on a final date to commence work.

He further said that ECG has just started with the process of discussing with GRIDCo to know the impact of the works on power supply and would consequently look at the impact on customers to devise means to mitigate any challenge, adding, “they are yet to come out with the final timetable and date of commencement.

“We have just started the work. So far I can say it has not interrupted power supply in the city because of the alternative measures put in place.”

“The ECG and GRIDCo are yet to meet and finalise the timeline on these projects and the public should be assured that power supply will be adequate to avoid any load shedding,” he explained.

The MD added that ECG may not undertake any load shedding during the final phase of GRIDCo project, since it plans to transfer load to the Kasoa Bulk Supply Plant.