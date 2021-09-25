Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Tema region is on red alert following recent attacks on its substations.

Over the last year, ECG has recorded several incidents around Tema Communities 7,8,9,10,11 and 12 where suspected thieves break into substations, vandalise transformers and make away with fuses.

District Manager, ECG Tema North, Tamara Asomani-Wiafe, providing update on the heartless act, asked residents around the substations to be more concerned and take steps to protect same.

“Please help us bring to book suspects who are going to our various transformer stations removing fuses thereby causing outages,” she pleaded.

She said residents need to be vigilant and approach anyone loitering around the substations.

“This criminal act is causing too much of inconvenience to the company and to our cherished customers,” she indicated.

READ ALSO:

According to her, the only way customers can enjoy quality service is when those behind the act are dealt with.

Last year, the company engaged Assembly members in the affected areas to get neighbourhood watchdogs to help arrest the perpetrators.

However, not a single suspect has been apprehended.

Despite the secured nature of the substations, these persons with criminal intent break the padlocks to have access to the premises.

She said in the case of Pole Mounted Transformers which can’t be destroyed, fuses are mostly stolen.

With security being a shared responsibility, ECG is asking for community involvement.

“ECG can’t have security men 24/7 to guard the transformers, the community must also be on the look out for thieves, and arrest them for prosecution,” she appealed.