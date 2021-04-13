Police officers on duty at Sandema Police Station where about seven inmates escaped from custody are currently under investigation.

Six inmates escaped from the Sandema police custody in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region.

Reports indicate the suspects who were being kept in one of the three cells at the station, escaped last Saturday.

One of the inmates who escaped has been re-arrested as the Service mounts a search for the others.

Their escape comes on the back of a similar incident recorded last week at the Zenu-Atadeka police station, near Ashaiman.

Twelve inmates reportedly escaped after they poured hot porridge on one of the police officers on guard with seven re-arrested so far.

Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Police Command, ASP David Fianko Okyere, confirmed the incident in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

We were able to capture one of them, few hours after the incident so we are doing everything possible to recapture all of them in the shortest possible time.

“Internal procedures have been initiated to investigate the complicity of police officers who were guarding the prisoners,” he said.

He added: “The police officers will have to explain to the administration what exactly happened and the necessary action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, the general public has been urged to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of the others.