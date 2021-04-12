The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed Monday’s power outage to a fault on the Aboadze-Anwomaso transmission line.

The loss of power supply on Monday afternoon at about 1:36 pm saw some parts of the country experience cuts in power supply.

But due to the intervention of the company’s technical team, “they were able to fix the transmission network within 30- minutes”.

In a press statement, GRIDCo indicated that some 80 per cent of the affected substations have been restored while work is ongoing to ensure the remaining areas receive power.

The company also assured that it is “working with relevant players in the generation and distribution chain to resume power transmission to all affected areas.”

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement concluded.

