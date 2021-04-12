The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim constituency in the Western Region, Dr Prince Hamid Armah has donated food items and an undisclosed amount of money to Muslims in the constituency, who are preparing to begin the holy Ramadan month of fasting.

The items, which include thirty bags of sugar, thirty cartons of milk, thirty cartons of tea and fifty assorted cartons of soft drinks, were presented to representatives from the various mosques in the constituency in a short ceremony on Monday, April 12, 2020.

The items were presented on behalf of the Member of Parliament by Mr Jerry Hanson, Constituency first vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abubakar Ibrahim, deputy Nasara coordinator of the party in the constituency and other party stalwarts.

Presenting the items, Mr Hanson said the gesture was in support of the Muslim community as they embark on the month of fasting and prayer.

He said the donation was one of many ways in which Dr Armah will be supporting the community and pledged that the MP’s continued support and assistance to the community.

The items donated

He asked Muslims in the constituency to pray for the constituency, the country and leaders at all levels so they can give off their best for the people.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman of the Kwesimintsim Central Mosque, who received the donation on behalf of the community, expressed his gratitude for the donation. The items are to be distributed to the all mosques in the constituency.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is observed with fasting and prayer by all Muslim faithful around the world to commemorate Prophet Mohammed first receiving the Holy Quran.

The fasting is expected to commence on Tuesday April 13, 2021.