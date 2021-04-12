One of the victims shot during a robbery operation at Takoradi Amanful in the Western Region has died.

The deceased, Charles Korankye, was pronounced dead at the European Hospital, Takoradi.

He died in an ambulance when he was referred from the facility to the regional referral centre; Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

According to the wife, Monica Ndaa, they both recently arrived from Switzerland to visit their family in Westline, Anaji, and they had gone to town to purchase building materials for a building project they were executing.

The victim’s sister, Sabina Annan, told Skyy Power FM that his brother would have turned 62 years on May 15, 2021.