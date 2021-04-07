The Black Queens of Ghana’s coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, has advised young footballers not to drop out of school because of their football career.

The former Black Queens player said she is a respected person in sports because growing up she schooled and played football simultaneously.

According to the coach, most Ghanaian parents want their daughters to play the game to the highest level because of the foundation that the old female players have laid for the young ones.

Initially, footballers were perceived to be school dropouts. Also, the women were tagged with having hard bodies and myths that say women in sports cannot give birth.

‘’The truth of the matter is once you train, your body will become hard but try your best and achieve something from it. Having a hard body also doesn’t make you a man,’’ she told Accra-based Happy FM.

She explained that the moment a woman excels in sports and is being celebrated, no one concentrates on how stiff she has become in her dress at the ceremony but the focus is always on her success.

‘’In order to succeed with your football career as a youngster, be disciplined, respectfully train well to do better in football games and try to be unique in all your dealings,’’ she urged.

Speaking about how sports had impacted her life on the international day of sports for development and peace, she asked young footballers to take instructions from their superiors because discipline, dedication and education are paramount.