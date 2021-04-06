The Volta Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking the party not to change Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader.

Mathias Alagbo Kabila warned any attempt to change him will be catastrophic for the party.

Mathias Alagbo Kabila

“Any attempt by leadership to yield to the calls of the angry grassroots to change the current leadership based on the events of March 3, 2021 and the unanimous approval of the Finance Minister will spell disaster for our party as the ripple effects will not only be felt in Parliament but even at the grassroots,” he warned in a statement.

Below is the full statement:

As the NDC leadership prepares to reconstitute its Parliamentary Leadership for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic, I write to lend my support to many voices of reason that have so far advocated for the retention and endorsement of the current Minority Leadership led by Hon Haruna Idrisu.

My decision to publicly endorse the Hon Haruna Iddrisu led leadership is necessitated by the fact that, retaining the current team in the face of our recent internal upheavals will promote unity and strengthen our front as we regroup to fight for power come 2024.

The rank and file of our great party can bear witness to the heroic exploits of our 137 MPs on the night of 7th January 2021 which culminated in the election of Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic. This great exploits by our MPs was indicative of what a determined group united by a common purpose around a well motivated and selfless leadership can achieve!

Indeed, the pain and anguish felt by the grassroots following the sad events of March 3 and the unanimous approval of the finance minister designate cannot be underestimated and that point can be made legitimately devoid of emotions.

Whilst I appreciate the concerns of the grassroots due to these unfortunate incidents, it is equally imperative for the voices of the critical masses to push for the need to sustaining a progressive front and avoid actions that can disintegrate, divide and weaken the cohesive front of the current leadership.

It will therefore be calamitous for the party if leadership succumb to the calls of the angry masses and effect a change of the current leadership which have demonstrated resilience and grit when united around a common interest and purpose.

As stated by H. E. President John Dramani Mahama in his Easter Message to us, let us forgive one another and move on in unity.

It is my hope that, leadership of the party and the minority leadership develops a clearing house to discuss and take collective decisions in future that have the grassroots, the NDC and Ghana in mind and at heart always.