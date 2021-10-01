Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has stirred laughter on social media with a video that showed him taking his year-old daughter, Baby Island, through rap lessons.

In the video, which has attracted mixed reactions, the baby appeared excited over the family moment.

Without hesitation, she grabbed the mini microphone her dad was using and put it in her mouth.

To prove she will fit in her father’s shoes in the future, the little girl said a few words into the microphone to the admiration of fans.

Watch the video attached below: