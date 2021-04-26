Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has stirred laughter on social media with a video advising his seven-month-old daughter, Baby Island, to be obedient to her parents.

In the new video, Medikal is seen complaining that Island had not come to greet him as she did every day.

He then asked his daughter to make it a point to come to see him every day, stressing that it is wise for her to be obedient to her mother and father as the Bible teaches.

Innocent Island was only giggling as she has no idea at all about what was going on around her.

Check out video below: