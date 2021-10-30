Police and military officers clashed at the Suame suburb of Kumasi on Friday over the arrest of a military officer for flouting traffic regulation.

Some military officers stormed the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters and assaulted police officers in an attempt to free their colleague from custody.

Nhyira News sources say the incident occurred at about 10:40 am after Police MTTD officers arrested the military officer in mufti for riding an unregistered motorcycle at a spot near the Wesley College.

Whilst being interrogated, the military officer is said to have made a phone call, alleging he had been assaulted by the arresting officers.

Police sources say although the officer produced a military identity card, it was not enough to grant him freedom from the police.

Few moments later, a team of military officers arrived at the police station and pleaded for the release of their colleague.

Two other military officers appeared at the scene and started beating the arresting officers as they attempted to free the arrested officer from lawful custody.

A police patrol team arrived at the scene to whisk the suspect, a staff sergeant, to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters.

Section of the crowd at the scene 3-hurs after the incident

Suame Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent, Emmanuel Asiamah declined comments and referred the team to the Regional Police Public Relations Officer.

The action of the military officers created a scene as tens of people trooped to the scene.

Some eyewitnesses claim they heard gunshots in the ensuing clash but this cannot be independently verified.

At the time of the news team’s visit to the Suame Divisional Police Headquarters, calm had been restored, but some residents were still idling at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo says he is waiting for clearance from his superiors to speak to the issue.