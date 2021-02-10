Over 50 pupils of Mubarikia Islamic Junior High School in Worawora in the Oti Region are forced to share one classroom as a result of the deplorable nature of their school block.

The school block which has been described by the community as a death trap has forced the hands of the school authorities merge children from different levels of learning.

Speaking on the Beyi W’ano segment of Adom 106.3 FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, a teacher of the school, Victoria Olao said the structure housing the pupils hasn’t seen any major face-lift thereby for years.

She said the situation is posing a risk to the lives of teachers and pupils in view of its deplorable nature.

The Islamic school established by the Zongo Community she noted, has been in a bad state since government took charge of it some two years ago.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Olao said the community, through its own contributions, put up the classroom block for JHS but it has since not seen any renovation.

A situation she describes as very worrying as the authorities have no option than to merge KG1, KG 2 pupils in a classroom, defying the covid-19 protocols.

She said whenever it rained, authorities are forced to close school for the day or move the students from the building over fears that it may collapse.

Meanwhile, the Zongo chief in Worawora, Alhaji Omar Gariba, who spoke on the same show expressed worry over the risk posed to the of lives of the pupils.

According to him, the school recorded 100% in their past BECE exams but the current situation of the school is nothing to write home about.

School authorities say the DCE for the area, Comfort Akua Atta, has had the opportunity to visit the school on several occasions and given them her word to resolve the challenges facing the school but has failed to deliver on her promise.

They are therefore appealing to institutions, NGOs and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

Watch the video below for more: