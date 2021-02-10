US-based Ghanaian lawyer and accounting Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, says he is mesmerized by the advocacy skills of lead lawyer for petitioner in the 2021 presidential petition, Tsatsu Tsikata.

According to him, the astute lawyer was a pleasure to watch in his bid to convince the SC get the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa to mount to witness box in the ongoing petition.

“Agree or disagree, his advocacy skills are a pleasure to watch. One more reason why law should be taught at the universities!” Prof Azar, as he is popularly called, wrote in a post on social media.

He also said he was convinced the EC had nothing to lose if its Chairperson is allowed to mount the witness box for the purposes of cross-examination.

“It is in the interest of the Electoral Commission, the President, the Petitioner, the Court and GOGO for the Returning Officer to enter the witness box and answer any questions that the petitioner might have. I truly cannot see any downside in her mounting the box to dispute the petitioner’s claims, lay out the truth as she knows it and clears any clouds surrounding the elections,” he wrote.

I, must, however, admit that I disagree with Tsatsu’s election theory. He should have simply tendered in the witness statement and then move to cross-examine.



His other points about justice and prior affidavits are more persuasive. Agree or disagree, his advocacy skills are a pleasure to watch. One more reason why law should be taught at the universities!!



There are other ways to get the returning officer into the box. She is boxed in and must just go in the box.



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



