Some 135 students of Achimota School have tested positive for Covid-19, with most cases said to be the new Delta variant.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the first three cases were detected in some students between June 14 and 16 this year.

He explained that the development sparked a mass testing regime in the school.

In all, 843 persons in the school, including students and staff were sampled as of July 1, 2021.

Out of the 550 samples received, 135 returned positive, he said.

“All 135 cases at the time of diagnosis were either asymptomatic or had very mild to moderate illness,” he said.

So far, 89 students have recovered while 46 of the remaining cases are still active, the GES Director-General added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service and the Ghana Education Service say measures are being put in place to improve health education in the institution.