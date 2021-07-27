Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is assuring the National Security Minister will make available to parliament the cost of the president’s latest foreign trips, insisting government has nothing to hide.

The Finance Minister, in response to a question by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said he does not have the figures.

He said the National Security Minister is better fit to respond.

Mr Ablakwa has claimed the president hired a luxurious private jet to travel to Belgium, France and South Africa which cost the taxpayer about three million Ghana Cedis, instead of using the presidential jet.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said at an event by the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs on consensus-building, the government is hiding behind technicalities, so it doesn’t disclose the figures.

But the Majority Leader says the government has nothing to hide. He insists the hiring of the jet had nothing to do with luxury.

