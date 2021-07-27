Nana Yaw Amponsah has said Asante Kotoko have had a successful season despite ending the 2020/21 football season trophyless.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the Ghana Premier League title race to their rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko again failed to defend their MTN FA Cup title. The club has been eliminated after losing 4-5 on penalty shootout to Berekum Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the competition.

According to the young administrator, Kotoko had a good season despite admitting they couldn’t accomplish their ultimate target which was to win the league.

He also stressed that their poor home performance is the main reason they lost the league and astonishingly revealed their home winning bonus at some point of the season.

“We were successful in the just-ended season but that wasn’t our target,” the Chief Executive Officer of the club told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“The target was to at least win the league title.

“We had a better away results than Hearts of Oak but our home performance wasn’t the best. Playing our games in Accra and Obuasi didn’t help us.

“We paid Gh¢10,700 per each home game at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi,” he added.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile finished the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season in the 2nd position with 57 points.