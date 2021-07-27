On Friday, the Olympics Opening Ceremony officially kicked off the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Athletes paraded in a near-empty stadium as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and spectators are banned from all Olympic Tokyo venues. At the stadium for the event were Ghana’s representatives.
Team Ghana has 14 athletes at the Games and here’s a breakdown of when, and for what events, they will compete for.
Schedule for each Ghanaian athlete at the Games:
- Monday 26th July
3:18 AM
Tetteh Sulemanu
Flyweight (Boxing 48-52KG)
- Wednesday 28th July
4:06 AM
Samuel Takyi
Featherweight (Boxing 52-57KG)
11:12 AM
Shakul Samed
Boxing (Light Heavyweight 75-81KG)
3 AM
Kwadwo Anani
90KG Judo
- Thursday 29th July
10:45 AM
Abeku Jackson
Swimming 100m Butterfly
- Friday, July 30
10:05AM
Nadia Eke
Triple Jump
10:17 AM
Unilez Takyi
50m Freestyle Swimming
- Saturday, July 31
10:45 AM
Benjamin Azamati
100m (preliminary round) sprints
2:50 AM
Christian Amoah
96KG weightlifting
- Tuesday, August 3rd
2:05 AM
Joseph Paul 200m Sprints
- Thursday, August 5th
2:30 AM
Men’s 4×100 team sprints
- HOW TO WATCH
The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has the television rights to air the Games, which they are doing through GTV Sports+.
DStv and SuperSport also has multiple dedicated channels for airing all events.