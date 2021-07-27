On Friday, the Olympics Opening Ceremony officially kicked off the Tokyo 2020 Games, which were delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Athletes paraded in a near-empty stadium as Covid-19 cases continue to rise and spectators are banned from all Olympic Tokyo venues. At the stadium for the event were Ghana’s representatives.

Team Ghana has 14 athletes at the Games and here’s a breakdown of when, and for what events, they will compete for.

Schedule for each Ghanaian athlete at the Games:

Monday 26th July

3:18 AM

Tetteh Sulemanu

Flyweight (Boxing 48-52KG)

Wednesday 28th July

4:06 AM

Samuel Takyi

Featherweight (Boxing 52-57KG)

11:12 AM

Shakul Samed

Boxing (Light Heavyweight 75-81KG)

3 AM

Kwadwo Anani

90KG Judo

Thursday 29th July

10:45 AM

Abeku Jackson

Swimming 100m Butterfly

Friday, July 30

10:05AM

Nadia Eke

Triple Jump

10:17 AM

Unilez Takyi

50m Freestyle Swimming

Saturday, July 31

10:45 AM

Benjamin Azamati

100m (preliminary round) sprints

2:50 AM

Christian Amoah

96KG weightlifting

Tuesday, August 3rd

2:05 AM

Joseph Paul 200m Sprints

Thursday, August 5th

2:30 AM

Men’s 4×100 team sprints

HOW TO WATCH

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has the television rights to air the Games, which they are doing through GTV Sports+.

DStv and SuperSport also has multiple dedicated channels for airing all events.