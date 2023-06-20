French police are searching the headquarters of the organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations,” a spokesperson for the organising committee told the BBC.

It is not yet clear what prompted the raids in and around the French capital.

Reports in French media suggest financial police are involved as part of a probe into suspected corruption.

They linked Tuesday’s raids to earlier preliminary probes into how contracts have been awarded.

French media also report that offices of Paris 2024 and Solideo, the organisation in charge of delivering Olympic infrastructure, are being searched.

The French police have made no comments on the issue.

The 2024 Olympics take place from 26 July to 11 August, with the Paralympics running in September.