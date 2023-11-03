The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to conduct its presidential primary on Saturday, November 4.

The party has released the list of the constituencies and polling stations where delegates will be voting to elect a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The four aspirants are; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The release list includes the various constituencies, constituency executives, MPs, MMDCEs, Regional Ministers, TESCON amongst others.

