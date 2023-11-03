The Ghana Police Service has assured that sufficient measures have been put in place to maintain law and order as well as ensure peace and security before, during, and after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary which comes off tomorrow, November 4, 2023.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed nationwide to provide security for the election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

In addition, the statement said police body worn cameras will be deployed at all voting centres.

“As part of security arrangement, the police also held a series of stakeholder engagements with the EC, NPP presidential election committee and representatives of the aspirants,” the statement noted.

The police has further pledged commitment to ensure a smooth exercise.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: