The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the entire security for the November 4 presidential primaries is in the hands of the Ghana Police Service.

It has therefore asked the Service to arrest and prosecute persons who will cause trouble during the election without fear or favour.

The chairman of the Elections Committee, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, made these remarks in a meeting on security arrangements with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare and other personnel.

“We are authorising you to take absolute control of all the processes that you regulate during normal elections in this republic. We have made a number of guidelines which are a matter of common consent, and we have worked out the dynamics in such a way that we are working together.

We are saying this to assure you that the regulations that the candidates have all signed are going to be the blueprint of the process, and anyone who disregards this should be dealt with, and we want to establish that this country is a lawful nation,” he declared.

IGP Dampare on his part, urged cooperation to ensure a smooth process as he pledged the readiness of his men to discharge their duties.

“We want to assure you that on November 4, we are going to give you an overdose of security, and it will be excellent and awesome. All we require from you is your support to ensure that the police will do their work,” he stated.

