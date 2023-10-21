The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced an extension for the deadline for the submission of proxy applications for its November 4, 2023 presidential primaries.

The new deadline is Monday, October 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The NPP initially set Friday, October 13, 2023, as the deadline for the submission.

However, the party says the extension is in response to concerns raised by prospective applicants.

The new date is intended to afford all stakeholders in the upcoming presidential elections ample time to meet the application requirements.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah.

“To successfully submit a proxy application, applicants should show proof of their absence or the cause of their inability to be physically present at the voting centre. Supporting documentation: An affidavit or declaration from a Commissioner of Oath is required for every proxy application.

“Submission Methods: Proxy applications may be filed in person at the NPP Headquarters, located at Asylum Down, Accra, or submitted directly to the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee via email at yamolliam@yahoo.com or through WhatsApp at +233 540466684,” the statement outlined.

The statement emphasised that the proxy list would be made publicly available for verification, and any suspected false declarations may be challenged and referred to the appropriate national institution for further investigation.

“It is important to note that only delegates to the main Congress, eligible to vote in the Saturday, November 4, 2023, election, shall have the right to vote by proxy,” it added.

