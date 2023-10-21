The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday released the official match schedule for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The draw for the biennial competition took place in Abidjan last week.

The 34th edition of the biggest sports event on African soil will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

The opening game will feature hosts Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau on Sunday, January 13, 2024 at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open their campaign with a match against Cape Verde at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

The second group game will be against seven-time champions of the tournament, Egypt, also at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital on January 18, 2024.

The last group match, which will take place simultaneously with the other group fixture, is against Mozambique at the Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan four days later.

The Black Stars will be hoping to break the four decades jinx by lifting the ultimate title at the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

The last Ghana triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982.

Match schedule below: