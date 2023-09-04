Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia asked for the blessings of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to enable him win the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearer elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

According to him, just as the revered king blessed him to win the party’s Super Delegates Conference, he needs his blessings to win the main contest.

Dr Bawumia made the plea after he joined Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend to celebrate the Akwasidae.

“I came in peace, and today being Akwasidae, I came for a visit and to celebrate with him (Otumfuo). Again, I came here initially to ask for his blessing when I was going to contest for the flagbearership of the NPP.

“He blessed me, and God also blessed his blessing, which materialised for me to win the contest on August 26, 2023.”

“We have another contest coming again on the 4th of November, where we are going to elect the flagbearer, and I still need his blessing.

“So, I came to ask for his blessing and inform him about it, that he may give me his blessings and show me the way to clinch victory. I thank you so much, and may God bless you.”

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, came first in the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress.

The congress was organised to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries in November this year.

After the collation of 17 out of the 17 polling centres across the country, the Vice President came out on top with 68.15% of the total votes cast, followed by the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who garnered 14.3% of the total votes cast.

Former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen came third with 10.29% of the total votes cast, and former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 3.90%.

There was however a tie as Francis Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, both got 0.98 per cent of the total votes cast.

The two were thus scheduled to go for a run-off on Saturday, September 2.

However, the National Council said they will constitute an electoral college made up of the National Council to break the tie between Mr Agyarko and his competitor Francis Addai Nimoh.

This did not go down well with Mr Boakye Agyarko who formally withdrew from the upcoming run-off election.