The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has urged calm and restraint among supporters ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries.

According to him, this is only an internal election to elect a leader for the 2024 general election, therefore, the process must not bring division.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Nimako advised the campaign teams of each aspirant to be guarded in their utterances.

“The teams should be careful, tread cautiously, and support the party because we should be united after November 4. There is no need for division and disunity. After Nov 4, we will go to the 2024 election and that is what matters so we should focus on the greater good of the party,” he urged.

Mr Nimako also added that, all measures have been put in place to ensure a free, transparent and smooth exercise.

In this regard, he stated all delegates and aspirants are expected to comply with all laid down regulations.

He reiterated that, there will be no room for violence and troublemakers will be arrested and prosecuted by the police who are in charge of all security arrangements.

Meanwhile, four contenders including Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh are seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 election.

In the much-anticipated election which started with 10 aspirants with many falling along the way, a landslide victory has been predicted for Dr Bawumia.

However, a recent poll by Global Info Analytics has predicted there is likely to be a run-off.

