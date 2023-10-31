The Black Queens of Ghana will be in action later on Tuesday, October 31, when they face Benin in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The game at the Accra Sports Stadium is the second leg of their second round of qualifiers after winning 3-0 in Cotonou last Friday.

The away victory adds to Nora Hauptle’s collection of wins since taking over the team in January 2023, winning all eight of the games she has been in charge.

Under her tutelage, the team has also scored 29 goals in the eight games and they are yet to concede a goal in all competitions.

Ahead of the fixture against Benin, the Swiss trainer, speaking to the media before the team’s final training session, warned of complacency from her side.

“We play always for results and qualification. It’s the second leg and so of course we will try to win this game. It’s the second round of our Olympic qualifiers and it’s our objective to pass to the third round in February,” she said.

“We take this game with the full seriousness, focus and we analysed the first game and set our training tactics to find solutions and we will show the answer on the pitch.”

Despite suffering a 0-3 deficit ahead of the return fixture, Benin’s assistant coach, Frederic Hounkponou believes his side is capable of ending Ghana’s unbeaten run.

“Football is played in 90 minutes. We lost in Benin [but] we can still win here. We respect Ghana so much, a big football nation with all due respect but anything can happen. No team is unbeatable. Ghana has an eight-game unbeaten run but [today] will decide” he said.

Victory for Ghana will take them to the third round of qualifiers where they could up against one of Africa’s heavyweights in Zambia.

But all attention will be on overcoming the hurdle of Benin before returning to Africa Cup Nations qualifiers action next month against Namibia.