Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, has praised her side’s quality ahead of the return leg of their Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea.

Ghana recorded an impressive win against Guinea in their first leg of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers last Friday in Conakry.

The Black Queens will host Guinea later today at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Hauptle, who remains undefeated with four wins in four matches, believes that the talented squad has made her job as a coach much easier.

“We have very good players, and with their qualities, it makes it much easier for a coach and also to implement the playing idea,” Hauptle told the media. “We just build a powerhouse so on the basic it’s always our values.”

Hauptle also emphasised the importance of humility and selflessness as they approach the decisive match in Accra.

“Tomorrow is very important that we stay very humble and that we are selfless and we don’t only play for the crowd. We also set a strategy towards the game [against Guinea] which is framed on how they play,” Hauptle added.

With their strong record of 10 goals scored and none conceded in their previous matches, the Black Queens are confident of sealing qualification for the Olympic Games.