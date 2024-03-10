A 21-year-old lady who ditched her accountancy dreams due to financial constraints has received support from Sung Biela Foundation Ghana to boost her career in carpentry at Tempane District in the Upper East Region.

Ataasi Janet, a Bawku Technical Institute graduate from the Upper East Region was unable to continue her education since her family could not fund her dreams.

“I wished I had continued my tertiary education to pursue my accounting dream,” Miss Janet said.

Miss Janet received the undisclosed cash donation from the Foundation, a non-profit organization to mark International Women’s Day celebration. The donation is meant to help her remain resilient in pursuing her new passion especially in male-dominated field.

The Foundation expressed its profound admiration for Miss Janet’s resilience and resolve as she stays positive on her path to success, serving as an inspirational example for women in the country.



Miss Janet’s story serves as a light of inspiration, demonstrating her capacity to overcome the stigma associated with women entering traditionally male-dominated fields. Her dedication in her sector demonstrates the power of perseverance and diligence.



“This gesture serves as an important reminder that I must diligently strive to make a positive impact in society,” she said. She encouraged other women to persevere in their pursuit of their professional ambitions, regardless of whatever challenges they may face.



She believes that while challenges might arise during their first few months of endeavours, especially in a male-dominated field, time will address them and place them in their proper places.

Miss Janet is just one of many young women striving to survive in a world that is growing increasingly challenging for people like her. This is why celebrating such people on International Women’s Day has become necessary.

Executive Director of the Sung Biela Foundation Ghana, Zenabu Awinbe Salifu, says Miss Janet’s perseverance in pursuing her passion is noteworthy. “Your determination and success in a male-dominated profession makes a powerful point for women in the country,” Zenabu told Miss Janet, adding that her efforts have the potential to transform social perceptions of gender and inspire others.

Sung Biela Foundation Ghana also made similar cash donations to other women who have defied the odds and fended for themselves and their families.