President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended the Black Stars for their 2-1 victory over Mali in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

The senior national team on Thursday night battled fiercely and scored a late goal to secure a win over the Eagles.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo lauded the team for the dedication, teamwork and determination which the entire nation proud.

He added that, this win is a testament to their hard work and relentless spirit.

“As they prepare for their next game against the Central African Republic, I encourage them to go all out for victory. Each match brings us closer to our dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. We believe in their abilities and know that they have what it takes to succeed,” he said.

He further rallied support for the team in their next game on Monday, June 10, 2024 against Central African Republic (CAR) at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

“To all Ghanaians, and especially the residents of Kumasi, let’s come together and support our Black Stars. Turn out in your numbers and create an electrifying atmosphere that will inspire our team to perform at their best.

“Your strong support is crucial in enhancing our chances of qualifying for the World Cup,” he admonished.

